Other Side Café wins India Business Award

May 06, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The Other Side Cafe and The Other Side Oven has been awarded as the Best Cafe and Bakery Chain of Jammu & Kashmir by India Business Award,2019 organised by Blindwink Solution Pvt. Ltd.

The Other Side Cafe has already received the Pride of Kashmir Award in 2017 for ‘Best Cafe’ which was organised by Big 92.7 FM.

The Other Side Cafe came into existence in March 2014 and now it has become a chain of Cafe, Restaurant & Bakery. Currently it has four outlets at Sarah City Center, Nigeen, Karanagar and Rawalpora.

Mir Muneeb, The Founder of The Group wanted to take hospitality sector to a next level. Instead of becoming a franchisee, he wanted to make his brand reach to a level where Kashmir’s own brand will be called for franchisees all over the globe. Mir Muneeb is all set to take his Brand to other cities. He has made sure that all his outlets are known for quality, service, ambiance and hygiene. It all began with one man’s passion of striving for excellence in what you do. Mir Muneeb believes in Two Words , “what if”.