Orphans in Need requests people to take care of destitute in Ramadan

May 18, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Zubair Hussain Gul, President of Orphans in Need, Kashmir has wished everybody a very spiritual and prosperous Ramadan.

In a statement Gul said after seeing the harrowing conditions faced by orphaned children, widows and the destitute his organisation requests all to remember the poor and needy during this holy month of Ramadan.

Gul said, “Orphaned children have no access to education and their conditions are so devastating that there are no means for these women to even feed their children. These families are suffering with no help in sight, and we as a society must start to feel the pain and hardship that these poor people are facing on a day to day basis. We must offer our support directly to the most poverty-stricken people living within our own localities and we must all give our concerns for their wellbeing”.

Zubair Gul said 'Orphans in Need' as an organisation have put up billboards and hoardings within the city to promote direct support for orphaned children and widows within localities and already during this holy month, the organisation has distributed thousands of Iftaar and Suhoor food parcels to some of the most vulnerable and needy women and children residing in our communities.

Orphans in Need is actively working within the valley in support of orphaned children and widows and the organisation has requested volunteers to join them in this noble cause.

