‘Orphans in Need’ distributes food parcels among widows, orphan

May 04, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

‘Orphans in Need’, a charitable organisation started its distribution of Iftar and Suhoor widow and orphan food parcels for the Holy Month of Ramadan here on Friday.

In a statement, the organization claimed that 3000 beneficiaries gathered to collect their Ramadan food parcel at Sher-e-Kashmir Park, Srinagar. The beneficiaries who received these food parcels were all widows who live below the poverty line. In support of this amazing food distribution and in attendance were Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, (Deputy Commissioner Srinagar), Dr Mohammad Haseeb Mughal (SSP Srinagar), Dawood Ahmad (SP East Srinagar), Abdul Hafiz Shah (Director Floriculture).

All the dignitaries present commended ‘Orphans in Need’, expressed their appreciation and offered their support of the good work the organisation undertakes. Farooq Masood said, “Orphans in Need are doing a good job not only by providing food throughout the year to the widows, they also sponsor over 3,000 children within the Valley who benefit from Rs 1,500 per month to support their education.”

Anis Mohammed Musa, Chairman of the organisation said, “I have been working for many years to improve the lives of the poor and vulnerable, this hasn’t always been easy and over the years, I have faced many difficulties. But today I am very proud of my Jammu & Kashmir team.”

Reyaz Sheikh the Managing Director of Orphans in Need, Kashmir said today we have distributed 3,000 food parcels and now we will be distributing food parcels to the widows and orphans along the LoC and in other remote areas.

Zubair Hussain Gul, President of Orphans in Need, Kashmir thanked all the dignitaries, beneficiaries and volunteers who had worked tirelessly to make this distribution a success.