Orientation workshop on Juvenile Justice Act implementation begins

Secy Social Welfare releases booklets on child welfare, protection
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 10:
Secretary Social Welfare, Dr Farooq Ahmad Lone today inaugurated a three-day workshop on the implementation of Juvenile Justice Act in Jammu and Kashmir here at Media Complex, Department of Information and Public Relations.
The workshop was organized by National Institute of Public Cooperation and Child Development (NIPCCD), Delhi in collaboration with J&K State Child Protection Society-Department of Social Welfare.
The inaugural session of the workshop was attended by Chairman Selection-cum-Oversight-Committee (SCOC), Justice (Retd) Hasnain Masoodi, Managing Director ICPS, G.A. Sofi, Director Finance, Deputy Director NIPCCD, Dr Sanghamitra Barik, resource persons and officials from Social Welfare Department.
Dr Lone, who was the chief guest on the occasion emphasized that the juvenile justice needs urgent attention from all the departments and the civil society as well. He lauded the initiatives of Social Welfare Department and the judiciary in bringing various stakeholders together for effective implementation of the Juvenile Justice Act.
He also assured full support from Governor's administration in the implementation of the Act and revealed that a roadmap has been finalised for translating the vision envisaged under various laws into concrete actions.
The Chairman SCOC shared details about Child Protection scenario in Jammu and Kashmir, while Managing Direction ICPS, G A Sofi talked at length about Statutory structures and processes that are guaranteed under the Juvenile Justice system supported by Integrated Child Protection Scheme.
The participants raised various queries about establishing structures under the Act which is supported by the Integrated Child Protection Scheme.
Dr Sanghamitra Barik, Deputy Director, NIPCCD, focused on various policies and programmes concerning children in need of care and protection, children in conflict with law, role of Child Welfare Committees, Juvenile Justice Boards and District Child Protection Units.
Later, Dr Lone and Justice (Retd) Hasnain Masoodi released three informative booklets— Institution of Child Welfare Committee Simplified, Guidelines for Juvenile Justice Boards, and Sponsorship Guidelines.