Orientation training for Budgam Hajj pilgrims from 14th March

March 13, 2019 |

Deputy Commissioner’s Office, Budgam through an official communiqué, has informed pilgrims selected by State Hajj Committee J&K, Srinagar for Hajj Pilgrimage for the year 2019-20 of Budgam district to attend 1st phase of orientation training programme, starting from 14th March 2019.

As per the information, the training programme for pilgrims from Budgam and Khansahab tehsils will be conducted at Jamia Masjid Shareif Budgam on 14th March, pilgrims from Beerwah, Magam, Khag and Narbal tehsils will attend such training programme at Jamia Masjid Sharief Beerwah on 16th March, while as the training programme for pilgrims from Chadoora, Chrarsharief and BK Pora tehsils will be conducted at Masjid Dar-ul-Amaan Chadoora near Shiekh Ul Alam High School on 18th March.

The orientation training programme will start at 10:30 am sharp. The intending pilgrims are therefore advised to participate in the said training course on the scheduled date, time and venue positively.

