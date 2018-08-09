Orientation programme on ‘Himayat’ scheme begins at SKICC

SRINAGAR:
A two-day orientation workshop on ‘Himayat’ scheme for Project Implementation Agencies (PIAs) commenced on Wednesday at SKICC here.
The introductory workshop is a first of its kind in which all the PIAs were present and briefed their areas and skills which will be imparted to the interested candidates who aspire to undergo the skill training under the scheme.
Secretary RDD Sheetal Nanda was the chief guest on the occasion. The workshop was also attended by Mission Director JKSRLM Kapil Sharma, In-charge IEC Cell Tufail Ahmed Rathore, Vice President NABCOM New Delhi BK Tripathi and his team, DGM NABARD Srinagar Qamar Javed and other concerned.
On the occasion, Nanda highlighted the need and importance of the Himayat scheme in Jammu and Kashmir. She said ‘Himayat’ programme is not just another scheme buy a mission and a responsibility to counsel, train and place the youth of the state so that they can they be productive for themselves and for the society as well.
She directed to hold two counselling programmes with the aspiring candidates and one with their parents so that all the misconceptions about the training and the placement thereof is addressed among them. She said only serious and dedicated candidates should be undertaken for the training session.
Speaking on the occasion, Mission Director JKSRLM said Himayat is a skill development cum placement programme for unemployed youth of the Jammu and Kashmir under the umbrella of Deen Dayal Upadhaya Gramin Kaushalaya Yojana (DDU-GKY) with a focus on providing skilled and sustainable employment for rural poor.
JKSRLM has been entrusted the responsibility of providing employment to more than 1 lakh candidates for a period of 3 years.