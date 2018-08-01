Orientation program for nodal officers of DIQA at IUST

Awantipora, 31 July:
The Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) today organized its first orientation programme for the nodal officers of Internal Quality Assurance Cell after the constitution of DIQA. The workshop was aimed to orient the nodal officers regarding the role and responsibilities of the Internal Quality Assurance system in a varsity. During the workshop, Kashmir University’s DIQA Chief Coordinator and his associate interacted with its counterparts at IUST.
“Quality Assurance is a mindset rather than a procedure”, said Prof. Mushtaq Siddiqui, Vice Chancellor, IUST in his presidential remarks during the inaugural session. He further said that everyday should be a part of the improvement process. Our every today should be better than every tomorrow. “Our university is aiming to excel in quality education, research and extension and I am proud to be leader of the team like the one at IUST.”
Appreciating the role of DIQA at University of Kashmir, Prof Farooq Mir, Registrar, IUST said, a strong workforce is essential to improve the quality of services by any institutions He expressed his confidence in the vibrant team of nodal officers and DIQA at the campus. “DIQA has a mandate to present the university at different forums and its role is crucial in achievements of an institute.”
Presenting his expertise on the topic Creating Quality Culture: Importance and Challenges, Dr Manzoor A. Shah, Chief Coordinator, DIQA, Kashmir University, highlighted the role of DIQA in a university in the development and application of quality benchmarks. “DIQA should facilitate the creation of a learner-centric environment and encourage feedback from students, parents and other stakeholders”, he said that DIQA is the nodal agency of the Institution not only for coordinating quality-related activities, but also for adoption and dissemination of best practices.