July 18, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Organize grand ceremonies across valley: Div Com to DCs

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan Wednesday chaired a high level meeting here to review the arrangements for 73rd Independence Day celebrations across the Kashmir Division.
He directed all Deputy Commissioners to organize grand ceremonies of 73rd Independence Day functions on August 15 across the valley.
He further asked them to involve youth clubs and reward them for their best-performing items in the event.
The meeting was informed that the main function will be held at SK stadium at Srinagar where the Chief Guest will unfurl the tricolour and take salute during the march past.
Reviewing the security arrangements, Divisional Commissioner asked for sensitization of foolproof security in and around the main venue.
The Traffic department was directed to identify space for parking of vehicles near the venues and send report to DC Srinagar for further action.
Information, Education and Culture Departments were instructed to coordinate with the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar for cultural programmes for the Independence Day celebrations.
The Divisional Commissioner also asked concerned departments to finalize the list of participants and send to DC office Srinagar for issuance of non-transferable passes.
To avoid any technical snag, Information, Cultural Academy, Power Development Departments was instructed to ensure transmission with sound systems on DG sets only.
Divisional Commissioner also received brief from all Deputy Commissioners and District SPs about the logistic and other preparations put in place for August 15th Independence Day functions in their respective districts.
The Divisional Commissioner asked the civil and police administration to prepare for the sequence of programmes scheduled for the Independence Day across all venues in the valley.
He said that all preparations should be made to ensure a graceful function with necessary security arrangements put in place besides public should be facilitated to reach the venues to participate in the celebrations.
The Divisional Commissioner directed PDD and PHE for uninterrupted Power and water supply in the prescribed locations in the valley.
He also directed Health department to deploy adequate number of medical camps at the locations in the valley with proper staff, ambulance and Medicare facilities.
He further asked them to invite all Panchs, Sarpanchs Councillors in the event.
Div Com further called for close coordination among the concerned Departments for the smooth and peaceful conduct of the Independence Day across the valley.
Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Shahid Iqbal, Additional Commissioner Kashmir Tasaduq Hussain Mir, DIG CRPF, DIG BSF, SSP Security, SSP Traffic, Chief Engineer PHE & UEED, Principal GMC, Director SKIMS, Hospitality & Protocol, Floriculture, GMs of SRTC & Govt Press, RTO Kashmir, Joint Director Information & Education Abid Hussain, Joint Directors of Youth Services & Sports and Fire & Emergency Services, Additional Commissioner SMC, Assistant Director Health Services, RTO Kashmir, Superintending Engineers of PDD, R&B, PHE, officers from BSF, CRPF, ITBP & SSB, Radio, Doordarshan, Cultural Academy and other concerned officers were present in the meeting while as all Deputy Commissioners of the valley participated in the meeting through video conferencing.

