Organic farming fair held at Pulwama

Rising Kashmir NewsPULWAMA, OCTEMBER11:
Department of Agriculture Pulwama today organised one-day Organic farming fair at Bangund Kakapora Pulwama.
Chief Agriculture officer M.Y Shah was chief guest on the occasion.
Speaking on the occasion, Chief Agriculture Officer called for an expansion of Organic farming across the district as part of efforts to transform the agriculture sector, entailing better remuneration for farmers. He urged upon farmers to use organic fertilizers in their fields to avail more benefits in crop production.
Banagund Kakapora is the first village in the district which has gone organic. Organic farming is a system which limits the use of synthetic inputs such as fertilisers, pesticides, hormones, feed additives. It relies upon the crop rotation, crop residues, animal manures, off farm organic waste and biological system of nutrient mobilisation.
During the programme, Dr. Talat Majid, Dr. Niyaz Ahmad and Dr Ruksaar delivered comprehensive lectures on the use of organic fertilizers and its benefits in soil protection and food production.
On the occasion, stalls of various varieties vegetables, pulses and other crops were also installed by the department.
Sub Divisional Agriculture officer Kakapora, other concerned officials of the department and large number of farmers were also present on the occasion.