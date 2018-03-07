Orders on regulation of rates in private hospitals to be issued soon: Govt

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
With the treatment cost in private hospitals and nursing homes taking toll on the pockets of the patients, the state government Wednesday claimed that it is seriously considering regulation of rates in private hospitals and that fresh circular in this regard will be issued very soon.
Interestingly although the government had fixed rates for procedures and services carried out in private healthcare, the move was got stayed by private hospitals in court. As per sources, the health department has not attempted vacating the stay since then.
“The committee has been constituted for rate regulation in the private hospitals and nursing homes. They have been asked to submit the report. But I can say that fresh circular will be issued very soon for regulation of rates in the private hospitals,” Minister of Health, Asiya Naqash said over the phone.
She said that government had constituted a committee to ‘dig deep’ into the infrastructure and facilities of the nursing homes and check whether these operate in accordance with the set norms.
Sources saidthat the order may be issued in a month. “It will stop overcharging to the patients. Otherwise, these private hospitals are cheating the patients,” sources in the health department said. (KNS)
