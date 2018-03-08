Orders on rate regulation in private hospitals soon: Govt

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
With the treatment cost in private hospitals and nursing homes taking heavy toll on the patients, State Government Wednesday claimed that it is seriously considering regulation of rates in private hospitals and that fresh circular in this regard will be issued very soon.
Interestingly although government had fixed rates for procedures and services carried out in private healthcare, the move had been stayed by private hospitals in court. As per sources, the health department has not attempted vacating the stay since then.
“The committee has been constituted for rate regulation in the private hospitals and nursing homes. They have been asked to submit the report. But I can say that fresh circular will be issued very soon for regulation of rates in the private hospitals,” Minister of Health, Asiya Naqash has told a Srinagar based news agency.
She said that government had constituted a committee to ‘dig deep’ into the infrastructure and facilities of the nursing homes and check whether these operate in accordance with the set norms. (With inputs from KNS)
0 Comment(s)