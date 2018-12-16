Orchardists tour flagged off at Ganderbal

Rising Kashmir NewsGANDERBAL, DECEMBER 15:
Additional District Development Commissioner, N A Baba today flagged off a group of 50 orchardists for training and exposure visit to Central Institute of Temperate Horticulture (CITH) Rengreth, Srinagar.
The one-day exposure tour was organized by the horticulture department under the scheme Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture 2018-19 (MIDH). The purpose of the visit of the orchardists from various horticulture zones of the district was to show them a working model for Ultra High-Density apple plantation that will help them to overcome challenges for successful cultivation of fruit crops and create awareness regarding various avenues of the horticulture related activities.
The ADDC appreciated department’s innovation for boosting farmers moral by conducting such tours and lauded the efforts put in by the farmers of Ganderbal to achieve manifold increase in Apple production this year. He said that District administration will try its best to provide exposure to the farmers of the district regarding latest technological interventions in the Horticulture sector and acquaint them with new techniques of horticulture production.
Horticulture Deptt organizes awareness-cum Kissan Mela at Halin
BANDIPORA, DECEMBER 15: The department of Horticulture Saturday organized an awareness--cum-Kissan Meta here at Hajin to create awareness among orchardists regarding the use of new technologies in improving the produce, besides informing them about the monetary support available to farmers in terms of subsidies under various schemes.
The camp was inaugurated by Chief Horticulture Officer Manzoor Ahrnaci Bhat. Addressing the farmers, Bhat stressed on dean cultivation, canopy management, water management and other profitable horticulture practices. Officials informed the fruit growers about several schemes in operation for the uplift of horticulture sector.