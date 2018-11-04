Orchardists suffer heavy losses in north Kashmir

Noor ul HaqBaramulla, Nov 03:
The early snowfall in Kashmir valley has incurred heavy losses to the fruit industry with orchardists claiming the untimely snowfall has damaged their crops.
Several orchardists from Sopore, Rafiabad, Kandi, Kreeri and other areas of Baramulla district said the standing fruits had been damaged due to heavy snowfall besides causing extensive damage to apple trees.
“The early snowfall damaged almost 30 percent of fruits besides branches of trees. Apple varieties of Delicious and Maharaji are still on trees and the snowfall caused huge losses to the apple growers in parts of north Kashmir,” President Fruit Mandi Sopore, Fayaz Ahmad Malik said.
He said due to losses incurred by the snowfall, the fruit industry in Kashmir overall gets affected.
Fayaz appealed the State administration to assess the losses and provide necessary relief to the fruit growers.
The fruit growers of north Kashmir also appealed Governor Satya Pal Malik to look into the passage of fruit-laden truck that are stuck on Srinagar-Jammu highway for the past several days.
Meanwhile, former chief minister Omar Abdullah in a tweet said, “The snow in the valley looks beautiful as it heralds the arrival of winter but spare a thought for the horticulturalists. Part of the Apple crop is still on the trees, a large part is on the ground waiting sorting & packing and the trees still have leaves. #untimelysnow” (sic).”