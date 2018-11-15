About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Orchardists from Kupwara district demand compensation

Published at November 15, 2018

Says “none from the admin visited their damaged orchards”


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Nov 14:

 Even as the government declared recent and untimely snowfall across Kashmir as natural calamity, the orchardists from northern Kashmir on Wednesday said that nobody from the administration has approached them so far.
The orchardists from north Kashmir’s Kupwara district told Kashmir News Service (KNS) said that like other orchardists of the state, they too suffer a huge loss in the recent and untimely snowfall across the valley.
The orchardists from different villages including Kukroosa, Dolipora, Lelan and others of Tehsil Wilgam of district Kupwara said that the recent snowfall has led to huge losses to them as their orchards and trees have got damaged.
They said that none from the administration visited their orchards so far, thus leaving them to suffer at large.
The orchardists here have demanded immediate redressal of their grievances, appealing the administration to look into the matte and provide compensation to them at an earliest. (KNS)

