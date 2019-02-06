Orchardists, farmers yet to receive compensation for their losses: NC

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, 05 February 2019:
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Tuesday asserted that the incumbent government has failed to provide succor to the farmers and orchardists who have suffered immense losses due to the unexpected snowfall in November last year.
Party’s Provincial Spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar met various delegations from south-Kashmir’s Kulgam area. The visiting delegations included orchardists and other marginal farmers.
“The visiting delegations apprised me about the failure of the incumbent governor administration in recompensing the losses to them,” he said.
Imran said that he has been receiving complaints that most of the farmers and orchardists haven’t received any compensation for the damages they suffered during the heavy snowfall in November 2018. “This reveals how insensitive the incumbent governor administration is towards the mounting miseries of the orchardists and other marginalized farmers,” he said adding the laid-back attitude of the government is pushing the suffering farmers to wall.
Imran said that orchardists and farmers had pinned high hopes on their annual produce to pay for their bank debts. “The families associated with farming and horticulture are finding it difficult to meet day to day expenses of their households. Most of the farmers are not able to repay their dues over to banks and other lenders.” He said adding that the incumbent administration has failed to gauge the actual losses to the farmers and orchardists.
Imran assured the visiting delegation that he will raise the issue at proper forums to ensure that the woes of orchardists and farmers are redressed.