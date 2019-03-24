Orchard Retreat & Spa opens new facilities

March 24, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The Orchard Retreat & Spa, Srinagar, a popular family resort in the valley, has opened new facilities and offers best in class Food & Beverage for in-house and outside guests with an extra value where kids can also enjoy.

The new facility is set to provide more privacy and space with nature. The newly made orchard lawns have an exclusive view of the Zabarwan Mountains. This entire new offering will be launched in Mid-May 2019, The facilities will add to the collection of family landscaped gardens, Open Air Swimming Pool, kids pool and health club. A major upgrade will also be given to recreational gaming facilities by introducing several kids’ activities to offer outdoor fun for the children. Most of the facilities will be free of charge for the resort’s in-house guests and members.

A daily themed dinner at poolside nest, which is very popular amongst the guests is being introduced on a regular basis . Each evening the dinner will be served with specialised cuisine from different parts of the world, accompanied by entertainment.

Guests can enjoy a culinary adventure with nature filled ambience and can book their table in advance. General Manager Faheem Qureshi said the upgrades at The Orchard Retreat & Spa, Srinagar is commitment to offer premier service for families and leisure guests in Srinagar. “Each year we strive to make more and more offerings to ensure enhancing guest experience for our valued patrons while still maintaining the same great value for money.”

He also said, “Adding more facilities marks an exciting new chapter for The Orchard Retreat & Spa, Srinagar. Not only we have boosted our existing offerings, we have also created complementary facilities which we believe will enhance the overall guest experience.”

Guests looking for a more relaxed dining option can order a platter of freshly marinated mixed meats and seafood from poolside nest, which can be cooked at the BBQ station adjacent to the poolside. The newly opened leisure facilities include an upgraded children’s play area, golf putting, cycling paths, Jogging tracks, gazebos and games featuring table tennis and much more. Upgraded with leisure and adventure facilities, the resort is now fully-equipped with everything the modern traveller requires for the perfect family or group outings,” Qureshi said. The resort’s newly developed lawns will be suitable for motivational team-building activities, destination weddings and even for special social events.

Qureshi added, “Being less than 10 minutes’ drive from Nigeen lake, we are an ideal venue even for corporate get-togethers, events, training seminars or incentive parties. One of the major benefits of holding an event here, is that delegates really can escape the stress of day to day life, relax and unwind in an unspoiled resort environment and enjoy a fun day out with their colleagues and families.