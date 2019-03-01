Optimism pays 

Dead men do not liberate, living men do
Zahid Ahmad
On May 9 this year, one of the local news magazines carried a story about the families of militants whose men die for the peoples and popular cause in Kashmir.
Every time a militant is killed, thousands of people join the funeral prayers. Once he is lowered into the grave the story ends. I have no intention to use this story as hit and run shot for proving my point to put on hold bloodshed, even if not stop.
I am not ignorant of bloodshed and what state does to the people here, nor do I choose to ignore. I won’t go into the details about the reason of picking of arms by youth. The story has been told from winter of 1988 and is being told again and again with every killing.
I do not known whether by the time you read this, it is very possible that many teenagers would have left home to die for the ‘cause’ and some of them would have returned home dead.
It is time to think for a moment how long people will die in belief that their death inches people close to life of liberation.
Who will bail out first, we cannot know and say loudly dead men do not liberate, yes living men do.
There is other option every one of us will hold out until all is obviously lost, hoping that monster will be tired of counting dead and will stall deaths. But question is if everything is lost, who will liberate and who will resist?
The images in the media of reciprocal devastation of the government forces and militants portray the retribution that has been inflicted, stirring nationalistic instincts with mourning the dead, and each party accusing the other of triggering deaths and subsequently swearing greater revenge.
On May 16, Home Minister Rajnath Singh told Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti that a unilateral and conditional ceasefire proposed by her has been given green signal.
The Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) has been time and again invoking the then Prime Minister Vajpayee’s extra mile effort for peace with heralded its arrival with 2001 Ramzan ceasefire.
However, unlike 2001 when Hizb-ulMujahidin were party to the ceasefire, this time rejection statement came from the other militant outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). The Militant outfit spokesman in a knee jerk reaction said,“Ceasefire is no option and no thought can be given on such compromise.”
The usage of term ‘compromise’ in the statement of Pakistan backed LeT if taken in the context of killings followed by the end of ceasefire in 2001 is a warning to militant and political groups in a nuanced way and makes the present offer untradeable.
Expectedly, toeing the LeT line, two days later United Jihad Council (UJC) under the command of Hizb Chief Syed Salahuddin called a meeting of all militant outfits. UJC termed ceasefire as a joke, so did the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) of separatists.
The statement reads: “The word ceasefire suggests that Indian forces would resume the killings and atrocities in Kashmir after the Ramdhan. It would have been really a good step had Indian leadership showed sincerity to resolve the core issue.”
Possibly to draw address political constituency in India, BharatiyaJanata Party (BJP) President clarified to the public that ceasefire does not apply to militants. This further watered down the peace efforts and proved the militant leadership right.
The cycle of destruction can be paused if not stopped by leadership from both sides can be calculated only with realization that the politico-military benefits cannot outweigh the costs of devastation and death.
Rome was not built in a day, holds true today as well. By taking a rigid stand, New Delhi is not winning anything other than vindicating the dominant narrative of holding the people of Kashmir under the barrel of the gun.
Looking at the expanse of greed, landscape love for Kashmir could work as prevaricate tactics for policy makers and military generals, but the idea of rights emanates from hearts and minds.
To cut the debate short, rallying for massive force, constructs uncountable symbols of resistance, memoirs of inexhaustible struggles for the people entrapped. The battle prolongs further.
Yet this is not the end, the state holds the power to camouflage – humanity or coercion.
PS: In the long run it pays to be an optimist because it is motivating.