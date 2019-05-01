Oppression can’t kill political sentiment: DFP

May 01, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Jammu Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (JKDFP) has said that determination of the Kashmiri nation has produced determined leaders like Shabir Shah who are the victims of a political vendetta at the hands of New Delhi.

In a statement on Tuesday JKDFP spokesperson said that people of Kashmir have time and again exhibited that oppression, suppression, and tyranny cannot kill their political sentiment.

The spokesperson condemned the “atrocities” on Kashmiri people and said that day is not far when New Delhi has to release all the political prisoners of Kashmir, accept the ground realities of the disputed region and its historical facts that ultimately will lead to the resolution of the long-pending Kashmir dispute.