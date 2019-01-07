Oppression called CASO

Shahida Akhtar
Cordon and Search Operations (CASO), which are being used by the armed forces as a feature of counter-terrorism operations, have been re-introduced after the gap of fifteen years. Fifteen years back the army had discontinued the use of CASOs after opposition by the local population.
But,now these operations are carried out again and a siege is imposed to a number of localities at a time and armed forces search door to door, houses to find out the militants believed to be hiding in the houses.
The decision to re-introduce CASO came against the backdrop of anger over the killing of young and unarmed Kashmiri Army officer Lieutenant UmmerFayaz in Shopian by militants.
These Cordon and Search Operations are giving sleepless nights to the conflict ridden society of Kashmir. These operations are psychologically traumatizing people of Kashmir. People in Kashmir face innumerable difficulties during these operations.
According to data, compiled by the Jammu Kashmir Coalition of Civil Society, an influential civil society group, at least 540 CASOs were conducted by Indian troops across Kashmir, and 500 of these in south Kashmir alone.
Women and children are more afflicted by the mental stress due to these operations.One cannot gauge the negative impact of such operations on the tender souls of Kashmir. These young souls are heard asking their parents what armed forces are searching in their localities.
Why they are ransacking their houses and beating people? Children, who are given toys to play with, are seen fiddling with unexploded shells littered by armed forces during encounters. Heart diseases which are already on rise in Kashmir due to the undergoing turmoil are getting multiplied due to CASOs.
The patients suffering from heart and cardiovascular diseases become faint as they witness the army laying siege and making announcements on loudspeakers about the presence of militants and search operations.
At that time, it seems that a disaster is going to strike the locality. Mothers prevent their children from going out of their homes because they are certain once they leave their homes they can’t be back.
Health, which is of prime importance to any nation, is getting deteriorated with every passing day in Kashmir. Not only heart diseases, psychological disorders rising at the phenomenal rate among the people of Kashmir. People are diagnosed with anxiety, depression, post-traumatic stress disorders, panic attacks etc.
Various studies conducted by the valley’s famous psychiatrist Dr.MushtaqMarghoob bears ample testimony to the fact that people are tremendously getting affected with psychological disorders.
A recent report released by an NGO“Médecins Sans Frontières”found that nearly 1.8 million adults - 45 percent of Kashmir's adult population - suffer from some form of mental distress.
A majority - 93 percent - has experienced conflict-related trauma.Besides, 50 percent of women and 37 percent of men are likely to suffer from depression; 36 percent of women and 21 percent of men have a probable anxiety disorder; and 22 percent of women and 18 percent of men suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder.
Women are more afflicted by the mental stress due to these operations. In south Kashmir, many women died as armed forces entered their houses during mid-nights.
During these operations, armed forces went berserk and ransack whatever comes in their way. The people particularly youth clash with armed forces and attempt to break the siege imposed upon them.
The Youth in Kashmir are seen fighting with the armed forces by pelting stones. They put their lives at risk to help the militants to escape, who enjoy massive popularity in the region.
Despite stiff opposition from the local population against these operations, nothing is being done by the authorities to stop these operations. These operations need to be stopped in order to help the people to live their life comfortably. People also have right to live a happy life and the same has been guaranteed in our constitution under fundamental rights.
But, in Kashmir armed forces have been given unbridled powers under draconian laws like AFSPA.They derive pleasure by seeing people suffering.
Many parents are seen begging before armed forces to release their wards who have been detained during these CASOs.The long standing conflict has inflicted deep wounds on the souls of people living in Kashmir.
The authorities should put an end to these operations and prevent people from further alienation. Because, someone has aptly said, that the best force in the world is the force of love. Every attempt should be made to help people to restore their faith in peace.
akhtarshahida40@gmail.com