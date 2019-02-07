Opposition to removing PSA unfortunate: Omar

Beerwah:
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Vice-President, Omar Abdullah on Wednesday said local opposition to the idea of revoking PSA was unfortunate and is reflective of the politics opposition is playing.
Omar Abdullah who was addressing a workers meeting in SK Pora, Beerwah said that the real face of PDP has lately been revealed to people. “ The other day, I took an undertaking that once NC comes to power with majority, we will take no time to do away with Public Safety Act,” he said adding, “People saw how these political parties reacted to that resolve of mine with unjust politicking. And it is these people who flaunt themselves as the sole benefactors of the people of Kashmir."
He said had this opposition to removing of PSA come from central parties, it was quite understandable. “But the opposition to the idea of revoking it is unfortunately coming from local parties who I believe should have seconded my clarion call of removing the PSA,” he said.
Questioning the veracity of Mehbooba Mufti’s concern for the miseries of the people of state he said, “There are no buyers for her theatrics now. It cannot absolve her of the wrongs she committed on state, its people and its special position as CM.”
Omar said, “One may inquire from her as to where she was when the people of Kashmir were subjected to worst of human rights violations. It was during her tenure that people were used as human shield; where was her sympathy and empathy for those who were blinded, bruised during her tenure?” he said adding that Mehbooba Mufti’s new found affection for Kashmiris is aimed to cover her disastrous, unjust and corrupt tenure.
Omar said that people are the good judge of character of PDP and its stint in power. “The hobnobbing of PDP with BJP unleashed plethora of miseries on the people of state in particular the people of valley,” he said.
Omar said that during his stint as MLA of Beerwah he got a project of Rs 50 crores earmarked for the up gradation of infrastructure of electricity in Beerwah. “However the project was put into a cold storage,” he added.
Omar said that there are big issues confronting the state primary among them is protecting the special status of state and maintaining communal harmony and amity within the state. “But there are local issues to take care of as well. I am alive to the development needs of the people of Beerwah. What was achieved during my stint as MLA is just a speck of what I intend to do once our party is in power,” he said. Omar said that he will ensure multi sector growth in the Beeewrah constituency that will include up gradation of high schools to higher secondary and bringing Beerwah on the tourist map of country.