Opposition slams Modi Govt, JK Governor for dissolution of Assembly

Rising Kashmir NewsNew Delhi:
On dissolution of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, opposition parties on Thursday slammed the Modi Government and the state governor. They said it has pushed the state into an “unending cycle of violence” and bereft of democratic institutions. They also alleged that the ruling party wants to rule the troubled state through proxy and the governor is acting as their “agent”.
Congress described the decision of Governor to impose Governor’s rule as ‘nothing short of BJP rule through proxy’.
“BJP has been ruling forcibly against the wishes of people of Jammu-Kashmir & Laddakh by proxy.”
Congress demands that the people of Jammu-Kashmir and Laddakh deserve a rule by people - a people’s Government, said Randeep Singh Surjewala, incharge of Communications.
“For that, democratic process must be set in motion and early elections must be held which is the only way of restoring normalcy and to end the unending cycle of violence that Modi Government has pushed it into”.
Responding to Governor’s statement on the issue, Surjewala asked whether the Governor of J&K Satyapal Malik speaking as a representative of BJP, Spokesperson of BJP or as a protector and defender of the Constitution of India in Jammu-Kashmir and Laddakh which is his primary responsibility?
“Will Shri Satyapal Malik answer – was it not an unholy alliance when Modi Ji entered into an alliance with PDP? So there was a PDP-BJP alliance – was it a holy alliance? Will Governor Shri Satyapal Malik answer – When there were serious allegations of corruption against that Government including senior BJP Ministers – was that a holy alliance?”
“If Shri Satyapal Malik also tells the people of India that neither PDP nor BJP had got majority to rule, yet Modi Ji constituted and formed an unholy alliance, was that also holy in his opinion. He should also opine about it before now trying to derail the entire perspective,” he added.
Congress leader also slammed BJP leader Ram Madhav who alleged that PDP- NC and Congress came together to form the government after getting instruction from across the border who was the architect of that PDP-BJP alliance.
Did he receive instructions from across the border when he constituted that unholy alliance when in the presence of Modi Ji and Ram Madhav Ji, thanks were given to separatists and Pakistan for elections in Jammu & Kashmir, instead of our Army and people of J&K – were they getting instructions from across the border? Surjewala asked.
When Dy. Chief Minister of BJP Shri Nirmal Singh said that if security forces knew that Burhan Wani was inside, no encounter would have happened. Did he and Ram Madhav Ji get instructions from across the border when Asia Andrabi was made the poster-girl of ‘Beti Bachao’ – a woman who was actually a separatist and holds anti-India meetings in Pakistan with terrorist Maulana Masood Azhar, were they getting instructions to appoint her from across the border?
“So, first look within yourself before blaming others for you have been a party, Shri Ram Madhav and Prime Minister Modi of pushing Kashmir into an unending cycle of violence in which security forces have borne the worst burnt along with the people of J&K and Laddakh.’
The Polit Bureau of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) has also condemned the dissolution of J & K assembly.
The action of the Jammu & Kashmir Governor, dissolving the legislative assembly, at the behest of the Centre, is an illegal and unconstitutional step, It said.
“The Governor has no business to decide that parties with “opposing ideologies” cannot form a suitable government. By this yardstick, the PDP-BJP government should not have been allowed to be formed after the elections”.
All that the Governor can do is to ask the leader who is staking claim with majority support to prove that majority on the floor of the house it said.
The Modi government has by taking this authoritarian measure further complicated and worsened the situation in the state, the CPI (M) said.