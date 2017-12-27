Oppn parties slam Govt for not taking them into confidence

Situation not conducive for polls: Mir
Sameer Showkin LoneSrinagar:
The ruling PDP-BJP coalition government’s decision to hold the Panchayat elections from February 15 next year has not gone well with the opposition parties, who have questioned the timing and approach of the announcement.
Opposition National Conference (NC) Provincial President Kashmir, Nasir Aslam Wani said he was surprised by the sudden announcement of the Panchayat polls by Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti.
“We will discuss it first and react accordingly,” he said.
However, party’s firebrand leader and additional General Secretary, Mustafa Kamal said does PDP want more people to get killed. “Before making such an announcement, all the parties should have been taken on board, which didn’t happen”.
Kamal said given the climatic conditions, the months of February and March are in no way conducive for holding of the polls.
“If it was delayed for so long, there was no problem to delay it for few more months. For such a bigger exercise, we need conducive atmosphere which we don’t find at present. If you have to announce polls, why didn’t you hold all party meet and then route the process through Election Commission,” Kamal added.
He said the PDP is holding elections because they have pressure from the Government of India (GoI). “They want to utilize a huge amount of money that comes to Panchayats as 18 departments have been linked to this grass root democratic system. If PDP has to play with the lives of people only to fetch money, then we wish them all the best”.
State Congress chief G A Mir said if the Anantnag by-polls were postponed thrice after every security review, what made the situation conducive for Panchayat polls now.
“Is it that she (Mehbooba) has adjusted her brother and now there is no need for by-polls? If for a mere single seat election, situation was not viable, what has made the atmosphere conducive for such a bigger democratic exercise,” he said.
Mir said it was surprising that opposition parties were not taken on board on this key issue.
“We welcome every democratic exercise, but the way it has been announced is unfortunate and surprising. Do they want more people to get killed,” he said.
According to Mir, it is not any administrative decision which PDP as a ruling party can take on its own.
“I want to ask Mehbooba who her government will ensure safety of the candidates and voters. She got Anantnag parliamentary by-polls postponed by saying that situation is not conducive. The government is duty bound to provide security to grass root representatives,” he added.
CPI (M) State Secretary Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami said the Panchayat polls should be held on apolitical basis with an aim to strengthen the grass root institutions and devolution of power.
“I wish the situation had been more viable. The prevailing situation is not conducive for such a big exercise. Some CBMs should have been taken before sounding the poll bigul. But unfortunately that didn’t happen,” he said.
Tarigami, who is MLA Kulgam, said since the government has announced the date, there is no option left for people but to choose their representatives.
“Unfortunately whatever the compulsions, the government has taken the decision,” he added.
when contacted, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Shaleen Kabra said, “I can’t talk on it”.
However, ruling PDP said the polls have always been a challenge for the mainstream parties.
“It has always been a challenging task for those who believe in democratic process,” said PDP general secretary Nizamuddin Bhat.
He said the situation remains as it is from the last two years. “You can’t keep the Panchayat polls on hold for so long. Crores of rupees have remained unspent. The polls have to be held”.
The last Panchayat elections were held under Omar Abdullah-led NC-Congress in April-May 2011 with record voter turnout of 80 percent.
The Panchayat elections, which were due in 2016, had been delayed by over a year due to unrest in valley after the killing of militant commander Burhan Wani in July last year.
On November 4, this year, Governor NN Vohra had promulgated an ordinance—Jammu and Kashmir Panchayati Raj (Amendment) Ordinance, 2017—to facilitate the poll process, already delayed by one and a half years. The Mufti government had also formally written to state’s chief electoral officer to hold the Panchayat elections, and officials claimed the state was all set for polling.
According to reports, elections are to be held for 4,500 Panchayats with an electorate of around 57 lakh.
