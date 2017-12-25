Ophthalmology unit of SDH Kreeri lacks modern facilities

Syed RukayaKreeri:
The Sub-District Hospital (SDH) Kreeri, which houses Ophthalmology unit sans modern facilities compelling patients to visit private clinics, evoking resentment from them.
Ophthalmology unit caters to hundreds of patients but according to residents of Kreeri, it still relies on outdated facility established years ago.
Athar Hussain, a resident said that due to the inadequate facilities in the hospital they are forced go to private clinics and hospitals located in Baramulla and Srinagar.
“The institute caters to a huge area. Due to lack of modern eye care facilities, we are compelled to visit private clinics where many people cannot afford treatment,” he said.
Athar said people with severe eye disorders and those in need of immediate medication could hardly get benefit from it.
The residents allege that the facilities at the unit were limited and were only capable to handle minor eye problems only.
another resident, Ayaz Ahmad at the hospital said that the facilities provided in ophthalmology were outdated.
“The hospital has failed to handle the critical care patients who need immediate treatment but those cases are referred to Baramulla or Srinagar,” he said.
Expressing serious concern over the non -availability of modern facilities,people from Tappar, Tilgam, Wagoora, Kavchak, Wanigam, Athoora, Choora, Kalantara and its adjoining areas urged government to upgrade the facilities at Ophthalmology unit.
A doctor in the hospital wishing not to be named said that it is need of the hour to make available the digital equipment for eye care in the institute.
“Many such patients who need advanced treatment are shifted to district hospitals which have enough facilities but it takes a lot of time due to patient flow. We receive at least 30-35 patients each day. We do minor surgeries like that of glaucoma, cataracts and conjunctivitis,” he said.
The doctor believes that if modern facilities are available, it will be good for the patients who have to suffer to get advanced treatment besides making the work of doctors easy.
Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Baramulla, Dr Bashir Ahmad Chalkoo told Rising Kashmir that they will propose to upgrade the facilities in the next budget.
“We will propose it in our next budget,” he said.
