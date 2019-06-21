Operations being conducted in professional manner: Lt Gen Ranbir

June 21, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News



Army Thursday said its operations in Jammu and Kashmir are conducted in a professional and dedicated manner and the force has a code of conduct which values human dignity.

"We have a very strong code of conduct which values human dignity and the values of the society. So I wish to assure you that all the operations by the Army in Jammu and Kashmir are being carried out in a professional and dedicated manner," Army's northern command chief Lt Gen Ranbir Singh told reporters on the sidelines of a function at Wuzur in south Kashmir's Anantnag district.

In response to a question, the Army commander said, "Wherever there are actions to be taken, those are taken at appropriate levels."

Lt Gen Singh was at Army Goodwill School, Wuzur, which has been renamed after Lance Naik Nazir Ahmad Wani, who was awarded Ashok Chakra posthumously in January this year.

Wani was killed in an encounter with militants at Batagund in Kulgam district on November 25, 2018. Six militants were also killed in the gunfight.

On the functioning of the Army Goodwill schools in Kashmir, the Army commander said there are always some distractions which work against the interests of the country.

"It is to the credit of our children, their parents and our teachers that we have been able to ensure that there has been no disruption in the education, which we are trying to impart to the children in these schools," he said.

"The children of Kashmir are our hope. We are sure that in the times to come they will work hard. They have a huge potential and they will become useful members of the society and take us on the trajectory of growth and development as far as Kashmir and the nation is concerned," he added.

Later, Lt Gen Ranbir also chaired a key security review meeting at army headquarters in Srinagar.

The meeting was attended by senior officials from army, police, CRPF and other security agencies.

“During the meeting, Amarnath yatra, killing of militants and minimisation of civilian casualties during operations were focused,” defence spokesman said.

He said northern command chief appreciated the synergy being maintained through the joint efforts of all the agencies.

“The synergy was most critical for successful counter militancy operations,” added Lt Gen Ranbir.