Operationalization of new colleges: Choudhary reviews modalities

Srinagar, October 11:
Principal Secretary Finance, Navin Kumar Choudhary today chaired a high-level meeting to work out modalities for operationalization of newly sanctioned colleges and to examine feasibility of location for these colleges.
The meeting was attended by Commissioner Secretary to Government, Higher Education, Sarita Chauhan, Secretary to Government School Education, A K Sahu, Director General, Perspective Planning, Shahzada Bilal, Director Budget, Imtiyaz Ahmad and other concerned officers.
Threadbare discussions were held on the operationalization of the newly sanctioned degree colleges and it was given out that 19 colleges will be operationalized in the State during the first phase.
Navin Choudhary also directed the officials of Higher Education Department to collect relevant data pertaining to other locations after examining the feasibility of these locations.
It is pertinent to mention that the State Administrative Council recently under the chairmanship of Governor Shri Satya Pal Malik approved opening of 40 new degree colleges in a phased manner across the state, including the 26-degree colleges already sanctioned.