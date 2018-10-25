Operationalization modalities for new Degree colleges reviewed

Initial funding of Rs 1 cr for each new college
Srinagar, October 24:
The High-Powered Committee for identifying locations and operationalization of new degree colleges today met here today under the chairmanship of Principal Secretary, Finance, Navin K Choudhary.
The Committee constituted under Order No 1462-GAD of 2018 dated: 25-09-2018 met for the second time at the office chamber of the Finance Secretary and identified 28 locations across Jammu and Kashmir for establishing new degree colleges which will start operations from 2020-21 academic session.
During the meeting, Navin directed the Higher Education Department to immediately kickstart feasibility studies in the areas where the state land is available so that the construction work can be started at the earliest.
“The Finance Department will release Rs 1 crore each in favor of these colleges so that the process of operationalization and construction of these new colleges is started immediately,” the Finance Secretary said.
The Committee also considered other demands and asked the Higher Education Department to ascertain the feasibility and requirement of those demands. Navin said the other demands will be considered in next meeting of the Committee.
Commissioner Secretary, Higher Education, Sarita Chouhan, Director Codes, Mohammad Rafi Andrabi, Director Budget, Imtiyaz Ahmad Wani, Director, Prospective Planning, Pervez Kakroo, besides other officers also attended the meeting.