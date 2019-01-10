‘Operation Sadbhavana’ failed to engage Kashmiri youth: Dy Mayor

Youth continue to join militant ranks, nothing came out of ‘Op All-Out’
Youth continue to join militant ranks, nothing came out of ‘Op All-Out’
Irfan YattooSrinagar, Jan 09:
Deputy Mayor Srinagar, Sheikh Mohammad Imran Wednesday said ‘Operation Sadbhavana’ has failed to engage youth in Kashmir and the youth could be engaged only by holding a dialogue.
“Economy is second and rights come first and government should open up a dialogue process alongside the self-employment and engagement of youth,” Imran said on the sidelines of a press conference here.
Deputy Mayor said Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) will engage youth in skill development programs. He urged youth to come forward and work for the development.
“Engaging youth is not a big deal. Youth continue to join militant ranks and nothing has come out from ‘operation all-out’,” he said.
“Youth are still joining militant ranks and dialogue is the only way forward,” Imran said.
“Our youth have performed on every sector, and they are shining on every front. Government should engage youth rather than doing these counseling programs,” he said.
Saying that the Government of India has not left any avenue for youth here, he said youth need to be engaged with need basis schemes.
“In 2008 and 2010 government reacted rather than taking any precautionary measures and that is a bitter truth,” he said.
Deputy Mayor said the government has failed in taking any precautionary measure to save youth from the exploitation of local politicians.
In the press conference, Imran targeted BJP for resorting to communal and hatred politics.
“I am not part of Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) and I hate them the way every Kashmiri does,” he said. He alleged that BJP workers are issuing sermons from their cozy rooms rather than doing any groundwork.
He said people have given him mandate for development and duplicity of politics will not be tolerated anymore.
Imran said people want development.” We have observed strike for months together and still, people have survived. We will always stand by our values and won’t not tolerate the acts of sponsored politics,” he said adding that he has no phobia of BJP.
“BJP has my phobia because I fought elections independently and fought it for cause, I won’t allow someone to order from beyond walls as they are doing with their puppet workers,” Imran said.
He urged BJP to stop ‘closed-door politics and do some groundwork, and now things have changed in Kashmir.’
Imran said both SMC and other departments played important role in the recent snowfall clearance operations. “We should work together for the progress of the city. Although there are differences between Mayor and Deputy Mayor but we on’t let our people suffer. I will be always available at every front.”
Srinagar city will soon become Smart City and drainage system will be repaired and restored. “We are public representatives and respect the sentiments of people,” he said.
irfanyatoo@risingkashmir.com