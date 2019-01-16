Operation 'Lotus' seems to have commenced, Mehbooba on Karnataka political crises

AgenciesSrinagar
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday said that ‘operation Lotus seems to have commenced’ in Karnataka after two independent MLAs withdrew support from the Kumaraswamy-led government giving a jolt to the Congress-JD(S) coalition.
“Operation Lotus seems to have commenced. Wonder how many days will these MLAs be holed up in hotels/ resorts for. Of course they will have no cellular reception or means to contact people. Ps - Irony died a thousand deaths because the hotels name is “The Grand Bharat”, Ms Mehbooba, who is the former chief minister in PDP-BJP coaliation government in J&K, wrote on micro-blogging site twitter.
The resignation of these two Independent MLAs on Tuesday do not threaten the government’s survival as it still commands the support of 117 MLAs in the House of 224. The move by the Independents comes against the backdrop of BJP’s alleged efforts to bring down the Congress-JD(U) coalition government.