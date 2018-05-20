Operation Lotus fails in Karnataka

Facing defeat, Yeddyurappa quits without trust vote
Facing defeat, Yeddyurappa quits without trust vote
PTIBengaluru, May 19:
The three-day-old BJPgovernment in Karnataka collapsed Saturday, minutes before the scheduled trust vote, with Chief Minister B S Yeddyurapparesigning in a tame anticlimax to what promised to be on theedge of seat political thriller.
With defeat staring him in the face, Yeddyurappa announced his decision to quit on the floor of the Assembly after a brief emotion-laden speech.
Though exuding confidence about winning the trustvote, as the D-day loomed he failed to muster support of 7additional MLAs required to ensure the longevity of hisgovernment.
"I am going to resign as chief minister.I will goto Raj Bhavan and submit my resignation.I will not face confidence vote.I am going toresign," he told the Assembly at the end of a brief emotionalspeech, and headed straight to the Raj Bhavan where he handedover his resignation to Governor VajubhaiVala.
The 75-year-old Lingayat stalwart's resignation would pave the way for formation of a government led by JD(S) statechief H D Kumaraswamy, who has the backing of the Congress.
The newly formed alliance has claimed support of 117 MLAs inthe 224-member House with an effective strength of 221.
The political instability in the state stemmed from asplit verdict the electorate gave on May 15, with the BJPemerging as the single-largest party but falling short of amajority.
The Congress, which finished second with 78 seats,moved swiftly and stitched an alliance with 37-member JD(S),and even backed its leader H D Kumaraswamy for chiefministership, plunging the state into a welter of confusion,with accusations of bribery and poaching flying thick andfast.
Amid allegations of poaching attempts by the BJP, theCongress herded its MLAs at a resort outside Bengaluru, whilethose of the JD(S) hunkered down in a hotel in the statecapital.
They were later shifted to a hotel in Hyderabad andreturned only after the Supreme Court yesterday ordered afloor test on a Congress-JD(S) petition.
The BJP's "Operation Lotus" to poach legislators from other parties has failed and democracy has won in Karnataka, the Congress said soon after Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa announced his decision to resign without facing a trust vote today.
Lotus is the poll symbol of the BJP.
“‘Operation Lotus' fails! #BSYeddyurappa remains 2 day CM as the country predicted, breaking his own record of being 7 days CM. Democracy Wins! Constitution Wins!(sic)” Congress's chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted.