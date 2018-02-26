Operation launched to trace missing persons at Lolab

Jammu:
Minister for Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Javaid Mustafa Mir Sunday asked Deputy Commissioner Kupwara to personally visit village Warnow Lolab to take stock of search and rescue operation launched for tracing the missing persons, who have been trapped in a snow avalanche.
He also instructed that the rescue operation should continue till the missing persons are located. He also asked Deputy Commissioner Bandipora to launch parallel rescue team from Bandipora to locate the missing.
Accordingly, a well-organized rescue operation was launched despite the fact that the terrain is inhospitable and conditions extremely challenging.
Deputy Commissioner Kupwara Khalid Jehangir, personally monitored the operation along with SDM, Tehsildar and BMO at Warnow today.
Joint rescue team of Army, Police, SDRF, Revenue and Health comprising more than 60 personnel, as well as numerous locals were launched at Warnow, Lolab from 8:45 AM.
Lashikote Forest has been made base camp for rescue operation and Army has also provided sniffer dogs to the rescue teams.
Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Bandipora launched a parallel rescue mission with a team Army from 27 RR has also been launched from Bandipora.
