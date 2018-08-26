Operation Jamia Masjid in 1989 was act of revenge: Mirwaiz

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
All Parties Hurriyat Conference (M) chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Saturday while recalling operation Jamia Masjid Srinagar carried out on August 25, 1989 said the operation was an open aggression against Kashmir's spiritual centre “which saw the desecration of the central Jamia mosque”.
Mirwaiz in his statement said: “The operation was an act of revenge by the authorities on the people and leadership of Shaheed I Millat Mirwaiz Molvi Mohammad Farooq as the historic mosque has been the rallying point and central to the sentiments and aspirations of the masses.”
Mirwaiz said that the pulpit of Jamia Masjid has always been an “eye sore” for all regimes that have ruled Kashmir by “force”, as “it has highlighted the miseries and oppression on people and represents their true aspirations”.
He said that despite repeated attempts from time to time “to silence the voice from the pulpit of the Masjid , reverberated in its columns, the podium has and will continue to be the peoples true voice , highlighting injustices and repression and striving for achievement of their rights”.
Mirwaiz said: “Pulpit of historic Masjid represents the concept of Islam as preached by our beloved Prophet Mohammad SAW as a complete way of life , touching on all aspects that affect humans in their social political and religious sphere. As such it will always remain in the forefront of highlighting issues that affect the people most and showing them that path of truth and justice as preached by Islam for the resolution of those issues.”