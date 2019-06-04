About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
June 04, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Opening own business ventures best choice for jobless youth: Mirwaiz

Hurriyat Conference (M) chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq stated that while on one hand the number of educated youth in Kashmir is increasing with each passing day but the lack of availability of jobs has left a huge number of these youth unemployed and in such a situation starting their own ventures or small business units is the best choice under the present circumstances. He said trade and business has a vast and great potential in Kashmir.
Mirwaiz while inaugurating a Retail Complex, a business unit of Shri Teerath Ram and Sons at the business hub Mahraj Gunj in downtown hailed the interests of Shri Teerath Ram and Sons for keeping their businesses intact in Kashmir since past more than 100 years and are expanding their business with great vision and zeal.
Mirwaiz said that downtown has always been the epicenter of business activities in Kashmir and people have always had a great hope with the markets and shops in downtown since past many decades.
While appreciating Teerath Ram and Sons for opening yet another Retail Complex, Mirwaiz said despite uncertainty, the family kept its tradition alive and today this family was the best example of keeping the communal harmony and brotherhood alive and intact in Srinagar.
Meanwhile, Mirwaiz also visited the shop of Kashmiri Pandit Shri Sandeep Mawa, who returned back to his roots after a gap of 30 longs years and opened a shop at Zaina Kadal. Miwaiz welcomed the decision of Shri Mawa to return to Kashmir after a long gap and wished him all the luck in his new venture. Speaking on the occasion, Mirwaiz said that Kashmiri Pandits are an important part of the Kashmir’s culture and ethos and that all those who left their homes in early 90’s must return and live with their Muslim brethren and present a picture of communal harmony and brotherhood again.
Meanwhile, Hurriyat Conference (M) spokesman paid rich tributes to martyr Firdous Ahmed Bhat, Sajad Ahmed Dar who were martyred at Mulu, Chitragam, Shopian by the government forces stated that the sacrifices of martyrs comprises the great assets of the Kashmir struggle and that it was because of ultimate repression and iron-fist policy of lakhs of government forces that was pushing youth of Kashmir to the wall and leaving them with the no choice other than to pick up arms. (KNS)

