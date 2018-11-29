Opening of Kartarpur corridor positive step: Rasheed

‘Time for GoI to reopen roads of divided Kashmir’
Srinagar:
AIP President, Engineer Shiekh Abdul Rasheed on Wednesday expressed happiness over the opening of Kartarpur corridor between India and Pakistan and said he hoped the spirit would replicate itself in Jammu and Kashmir.
He said the initiative would help the Sikh community to realize their long pending demand of paying obeisance at one of their holiest places located across the border.
Welcoming proposed Kartarpur corridor, Rasheed sought reopening of all roads between two sides of divided Kashmir.
In a statement issued here, Rasheed said, “Kartarpur corridor has been long time demand of Sikh community, while its construction should be welcomed by all but governments of India and Pakistan should take notice of sentiments of people of J&K.”
“If distance from international border from Indian side to Kartarpur can be reduced from 120 Miles to 04 kilometers, why should people of Teetwal, Gurez, Karen, Nowgam, Uri, Poonch and other places travel thousands of miles to cover distance of few kilometers to meet their kites and kens or to visit holy places,” he said.
He said that it would be in the interests of everyone to open the prestigious Manga Sahab Shrine in Leepa valley in Mawer kupwara on Indian side of Kashmir for devotes on both sides of LoC and allow Kashmiris to travel this shrine the way they used to meet each other before eighties. “People on both sides of LoC have their attachments with this shrine. There are many other shrines in Karnah and Poonch regions of state which are equally respected by people on both sides of LoC,” he said. He said that the e opening of Mawer Nowkote road can be one of the significant CBM’s between the two sides of Kashmir. “The two governments must also facilitate Kashmiri Pandits to visit Sharda Peth temples in Azad Kashmir,” he said. Rasheed asked New Delhi to respond positively to government of Pakistan’s talk offers and said that New Delhi rather feeling shy and giving excuses should make up its mind to resolve all the outstanding issues including the core issue of Jammu & Kashmir with the Pakistani government, so that people of all regions and religions live together with peace and harmony.