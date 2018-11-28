Opening Kartarpur corridor

Sayar Ahmad Mir
Kartarpur corridor (also known as KartarpurGurdawara) is a border gate or border corridor between India and Pakistan and no Prime Minister from either country has ever been able to carry out an initiative to open it.
For the first time, a Prime Minister from Pakistan has really done something which can really lead towards peace and stability in the region.
Few days before Imran Khan, Prime Minister of Pakistan, announced that the Kartarpur corridor will be opened soon which appears a ray of hope for those who have been waiting for years to pay homage to the holy shrine of Guru Nanak Sahib and more importantly it’s not only for Sikh pilgrims but also for the common masses of the country who can visit their kiths and kins in Pakistan parted during the partition in 1947.
Indeed, it needs courage, determination, credibility, sincerity and more importantly a practical approach to go beyond the confines of a nation-state in order to open corridors like Kartarpur especially in the times when the two neighbouring countries do not have good relationships.
In fact, it reflects the noble intentions of the cricketer turned Prime Minister Imran Khan towards peace in the region.
It’s interesting that the government of Pakistan has extended its invitation to the Indian counterparts which also includes journalist fraternity for the groundbreaking ceremony of the Kartarpur Sahib corridor on the 28 November of this month.
But what is interesting is the fact that the sudden move from Imran Khan led government will certainly ease the tensions between the two neighbouring countries. It must be noted that the two countries since the time of partition have been using different narratives like terrorism, blame-gaming, human rights violation against each other etc. so and so that it always impeded peace every now and again.
Indeed, this is for the first in the history of the two nations that the international border will be opened with a visa-free access. It will also allow the Sikh community of India to have an access to go for pilgrimage to the holy shrine of Guru Nanak Sahib, the founder of Sikhism, who died there in the 16th century.
The question is whether the opening of the border will open any ray of hope to Kashmir? Will it become a way to maintain peace in Kashmir which has been bleeding for the last 70 years? Will this be the beginning of the elixir of peace initiative? Will Modi led government take it as an opportunity towards the maintaining of stability in the region? Does the one-sided approach lead any fruits or shall it be reciprocated by the Indian government equally? Will the current government find it as an obstacle for the 2019 elections? Does it really mean anything to India? Or is it just an exhibition without any noble motive? The list is endless.
The answer to all these questions does not lie in the hands of those politicians who are invested with the perpetual importance of the nation-state and who with their fixed ideological setup plus the prejudicial bent of mind only knows how to impede peace than to maintain it.
The answer also does not lie in the hands of those politicians who in every now and then are loaded with their vested interests or any other concerned interest which also does not allow even a peaceful dialogue to happen between two countries.
Indeed, the answer to all these questions can be given by those statesmen who out of their sincerity, vision, credibility, an honest approach, real feelings for the humanity, a determination towards maintaining peace etc. think beyond the web crossing borders of a nation-state whether they are cultural, social, or geographical.
The initiative like opening Kartarpur corridor by the neighbouring country, Pakistan, which can somehow lead towards peace are always welcomed by the people of both countries in general and Kashmiris in particular.
But unfortunately, there has hardly been any fruitful dialogue between the two countries which would have served as a healing to the wounds and pains that people of Kashmir have to go through every now and then. In fact, Kashmiris have been living a harsh and painful life.
And there is hardly any day in a week or month when Kashmir don’t witness their beloved ones shouldered to the graves ranging from a baby who is yet to come to the world and who does not own any understanding of what is good or what is bad to the old man who can’t stand on his own feet rather who is dependent even for his single morsel of food.
With the opening of the Kartarpur corridor, the respective governments should also try to open the corridors of dialogue which has not happened for a long time thus leading to the unprecedented killings in Kashmir.
The need of the hour is to take it as an opportunity to initiate dialogue on long pending Kashmir issue so that the streak of killings in Kashmir can be stopped otherwise the situation may go from worse to the worst between the two nuclear powers thus destabilising the peace in South Asia. Last but not the least the initiatives like these should be appreciated by one and all.
Author is a research scholar at Department of English