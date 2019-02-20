Open letter to PM Modi from a Kashmiri

The Fidayeen attack by a 19-year-old suicide bomber is nothing but yet another failure of the state policy
The Fidayeen attack by a 19-year-old suicide bomber is nothing but yet another failure of the state policy
Shuja Mir
I write this letter with pain and in utter disappointment. Like every Indian Citizen, we Kashmiris have expressed our resentment and displeasure at what happened in Pulwama — the killing of 42 CRPF personnel which has sent shock waves across the country and the whole nation went into the state of mourning.
No one can better understand than us the pain and anguish that is felt when we lose our dear ones. With almost over one lakh people dead, a generation has been wiped out leaving behind thousands of widows and orphans in Kashmir.
Kashmiris are the biggest victims of this cyclic violence that has been witnessed in the last three decades and they have always been on the receiving end.
The harsh winters in Kashmir are yet to be over and the dawn of spring is yet to arrive but one thing that has arrived with the onset of the year is the new face ofugly war that has been going on since decades in this part of the world. When the pearls of dew are yet to be imbibed by the soil, the blood of human beings has already begun to seep deep into the ground.
MrModi, it was just a month ago when the current government came up with the official statistics about the record number of killings that have taken place during the last year.
While some commentators termed it as one of the bloodiest years since 2004, the security establishments were rejoicing the record number of militant killings. Some went ahead and even brazenly complemented the security forces on social media over the killings of young people with messages like “Well Done Boy”’! But none of us had any clue that with the onset of the new year one of the deadliest attacks in the history of the J&K will take place which altogether will change the whole discourse of guerilla warfare across the board.
S,o I wonder if those “well-done” messages eulogizing the killings of young people have played their role. Till this point of time we had only heard of the devastating effects of suicide attacks in Syria, Afghanistan and Pakistan but on 14th February everybody was shocked to see the devastation that was brought upon by the first-ever suicide attack in recent years carried out at Lethpora, Pulwama.
The attack sent shock waves across the country and the whole nation was left outraged and crying out for revenge. 42 CRPF personnel were killed in the attack which was allegedly carried out by a 19-year-old local boy who used to reside just 10 Km away from the site of the attack. This kind of attack was unprecedented in the history of Kashmir that has been witnessing the violence since last three decades now.
Every sane person who believes in the idea of humanity was sad and expressed displeasure about the loss of human lives. But ironically, within minutes after the attack, the entire electronic media and social media went berserk with hashtag revenge and avenge messages advocating more killings, carpet bombing of all Kashmiris and last but not the least a full-fledged war with the neighbouring country. Condemnation and solidarity messages started pouring in from all the corners but the question is what went wrong?
Sir, I would not go beyond this point and leave this question to the security establishment who are in a better position to evaluate and analyze that what went wrong unlike the Indian media channels that have come up with their own theories and decoded the whole security lapse way before NIA, R&AW and IB could actually do it.
I wish some of the panel experts and news anchors would have joined the Army or replaced people in intelligence set up as they have the capability to forecast things. Some of them have also decided the war strategy while sitting in their newsroomsand are advocating that nuclear war should be initiated against the neighbouring country. Really these people are national assets and you should immediately consider them for their induction in the national security set up.
But Modi, my point of concern is different. The former part of my letter is about the pain that Kashmiris feel because of the loss of human lives and later part is about the disappointment and disgust that we Kashmiris have been subjected to in the aftermath of the Pulwama attack.
The continuing bloodbath and cycle of death in Kashmir was not enough to satisfy the collective conscience of the nation, so the Kashmiri people living outside were hounded, humiliated and subjected to violence in different parts of the country.
Within minutes all Kashmiris were declared anti-nationals and terrorists but the most unfortunate part was that there was not even a single person from the entire Indian political set up and Indian civil society who came forth and advocated on behalf of Kashmiri people. Hence, the old narrative that India wants Kashmir but not Kashmiris stands vindicated today.
Sir, you also know that Kashmiris have been living in a conflict state and the amount of violence we have seen is unprecedented. The young generation has always seen violence and has never witnessed peace and reconciliation. Their aspirations have never been respected and every attempt has been made to choke their political space. They have been subjected to humiliation and gruesome violence.
Even you have yourself time and again reiterated that there is an issue in Kashmir and it requires a politicalsettlement. You have yourself reiterated from Red Fort that Kashmir can only become peaceful when we listen to Kashmiris and embrace the people of Kashmir.
But unfortunately, it was yet another Jumlafrom you and no concrete measures were taken to address the issue. The situation turned from bad to worse and during the last five years, the Indian government has only tried to handle the situation militarily.
Unfortunately, in this endless violence, it is the young who are falling prey to death – soldiers, militants or civilians. The military response over the years has only produced people like Burhan and MananWani and hundreds like them. They have been pushed towards the wall and they live by a conviction now that gun is the only solution to Kashmir problem.
The youth of Kashmir feel dejected and hopeless; they are usually upset and sad. The sense of alienation is so deeply ingrained that you would hardly see the happiness on their faces. Adil Ahmad Dar, the 19-year-old suicide bomber is nothing but yet another failure of the same policy that has been adopted over the years for handling the state.
Thousands have died and hundreds continue to die. Still, youth are volunteering to this process of death by recruiting themselves as militants. As somebody has rightly put it that the youth of Kashmir today feel dignified to die. They find dignity in death and while you can offer anything to the youth as concessions but those offering their lives cannot be negotiated so easily. Please don’t take in any way my opinion as a justification for the violence that is being perpetrated by either side.
As a Kashmiri, I firmly believe in the idea that ‘an eye for an eye approach will make the whole world blind’. My religion and my culture preach compassion, love and respect towards humankind and I’m sure that most of my Kashmiri brethren stand by this ideology.
Now, leave aside the militants who as per the Indian media rhetoric are brainwashed Islamic Jihadists and are dancing to the tunes of their so-called handlers in Pakistan backed by ISI. Let’s agree to disagree on thisfor a moment and let’s discuss the hundreds and thousands Kashmiri students, employees and traders who are currently in mainland India looking for good education, improved job opportunities and better trade options.
What was their fault? Why were they hounded and humiliated and asked to go back to Kashmir? Why have they been labelled as Pakistanis? I reckon the main aim of the Indian political set up and operation ‘Sadhbhavna’ was the integration and immersion of Kashmiri youth with the Indian mainland. It was a strategic response of security agencies for de-radicalization and disengagement of Kashmiri youth from militancy and violent activities.
What happened to that?Have you admitted that the strategy was wrong or is it that that the upcoming elections are so important for your party that you have decided to use Kashmiris as cannon-fodder to encash the nationalistic sentiment of your own countrymen?
After all, being in power has always been the priority for any political party in India and BJP is no different in that respect. But, then why do you invoke Insaniyat, Jamhooriyat and Kashmiriyat every now and then? Why do you refer to AtalBihari Vajpayee who apparently always stood by these words?
You can’t deceive Kashmiris or for the matter of fact the other countrymen. You are either with Kashmiris or with rest of the countrymen. Is this what it’s right now - Kashmiri versusrest of India?
This question also goes to the mainstream politicians of J&K who always stood by the idea of Indian democracy and secularism. The situation today must be an eye opener for them and they should also understand that India will never accept people of Kashmir. They want Kashmir but not the people of Kashmir.
Till yesterday India was all praises for Shah Feasal(IAS Topper from Kashmir) and even projected him as the role model for the youth of Kashmir. But today the situation is so grim that the same Shah Feasal isn’t allowed to express his views regarding the bloodshed happening in the valley.
He is hounded and threatened mid-way during an interview that too on a live telecast of a national channel and asked to stop expressing his views. Is this the Indian democracy, secularism and tolerance where there is no room for dissent?
All Kashmiris have already been declared“traitors” and “anti-nationals”, so where lies the narrative of democratic space for Kashmiris? Why double standards when it comes to Kashmir?
In Kashmir, protesters who express their dissent through peaceful means are being welcomed by bullets, pellets and so-called non-lethal weapons. While outside Kashmir, the arsonists and goons who were on a rampage trying to kill and maim Kashmiris were given safe passage and protection. I think it’s high time for the mainstream political paraphernalia to introspect and unite for a single cause.
Regarding, Hurriyat, I’m in agreement with the Government of India. Hurriyat represents Kashmir sentiment which is an indigenous struggle. So why do they require security while being surrounded by their own people? And our request is while you have taken away the security of Hurriyat people please remove the curbs on Geelani aswell who has been under house arrest from last 09 years. Why make unnecessary expenditures on his house arrest when Indian taxpayers are strictlyagainst any favours or benefits extended to the Hurriyat people?
Sir, I know my letter will not go well with you and most of the people in India and almost certainly with the whole political dispensation of the country, but the choice is yours: as YashwantSinha in a recent interview has rightly put that India has lost Kashmir valley emotionally and I second him in his opinion, the wedge has deepened so much that no amount of concession and justice could possibly remove this sense of alienation and subjugation that people of Kashmir are experiencing currently.
But I don’t want to sound cynical and request my fellow Kashmiri brethren that we could continue to have aspirations and still be alive and we don’t need to kill ourselves to tell the world that we want to live. We have witnessed worst and this is just a phase and this too shall pass.
At the same time, I would request my Kashmiri brothers and sisters that come what may but we must not compromise our tradition of hospitality, love and affection. We have upheld our tradition in most testing times of 2008, 2010, 2014, 2016 and we shall continue to welcome anyone coming from outside with the same zeal and enthusiasm. This is what real Kashmiriyat is unlike others for whom it is just a mere Jumla.
As I said at the outset, I write this with pain and disappointment. The pain will perhaps slowly subside; the disappointment will not go away.
Warm regards,
A common Kashmiri
Post Script: On Monday, RajdeepSardesai a well-known Indian journalist wrote an open letter to Mr Imran Khan, the Prime Minister of Pakistan asking him to stop terror activities perpetrated against India from Paksitani soil. We Kashmiris second him in his opinion that any sort of violence and terrorism against anyone must be stopped immediately.
But we would have also appreciated his concern about the helpless Kashmiris who were hounded and terrorized in different parts of the country for no fault of theirs.
As a responsible journalist, RajdeepSardesai should have an unbiased approach and should not be selective in expressing his outrage. We would have appreciated his outrage in case of 18 months-old Hiba and hundreds of children like her who have been the victims of excesses of different sorts by the State and have been blinded, maimed and killed in the name of jingoistic nationalism.
shujamir2003@gmail.com