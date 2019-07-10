Onus on Pak to create environment for normal relations: India

July 10, 2019 | Press Trust of India

India has conveyed to Pakistan that it wants normal neighbourly relations with it in an atmosphere free from 'terror', and the onus is on Islamabad for creating such an environment, the union government said in Lok Sabha on Wednesday.



In a written reply to a question, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan listed a number of developments, including FATF notifying Pakistan in the 'grey list', as a vindication or India's consistent stand that internationally designated groups and individuals continue to operate from and raise financial resources with impunity in the neighbouring country.