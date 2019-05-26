Only stranded vehicles to ply from Jammu to Srinagar

May 26, 2019 | RK Online Desk

No fresh vehicle will be allowed on Srinagar-Jammu highway on Sunday before all Kashmir bound stranded vehicles, including trucks loaded with essentials, are cleared as today.

Only Kashmir bound stranded vehicles were allowed to move today, an official said.

Meanwhile, only one-way traffic will continue to ply on highway, connecting Ladakh region with Kashmir and historic 86-km-long Mughal road linking Shopian in south Kashmir with Rajouri and Poonch in Jammu region, he said.

The official said traffic on the Kashmir highway was suspended due to landslides, triggered by rain at Battery Cheshma and another place in Ramban area on Saturday morning.

More than 3,000 vehicles, mostly trucks carrying essentials and oil tankers got stranded on the highway. However, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and Border Roads Organisation (BRO), responsible for the maintenance of the highway, immediately put into service machines and men and finally put through the road last evening.

(Representational picture)