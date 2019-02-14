About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Only stranded vehicles allowed on Jammu-Srinagar highway

Published at February 14, 2019 10:33 AM 0Comment(s)1737views


Only stranded vehicles allowed on Jammu-Srinagar highway

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

One-way traffic continued on the Jammu-Srinagar highway on Thursday with authorities allowing only stranded vehicles to move from Jammu to Srinagar.

On Wednesday over 3,000 vehicles crossed the Jawahar Tunnel with over 1,000 of these carrying essential supplies for Kashmir Valley, a Traffic Department official said.

He said only the stranded traffic will be allowed to decongest the highway on Thursday.

"The passage of vehicles has to be very cautious and slow at Marog in Ramban-Ramsoo sector," he added.

 

(Representational picture)

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top