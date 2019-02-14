Only stranded vehicles allowed on Jammu-Srinagar highway

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
One-way traffic continued on the Jammu-Srinagar highway on Thursday with authorities allowing only stranded vehicles to move from Jammu to Srinagar.
On Wednesday over 3,000 vehicles crossed the Jawahar Tunnel with over 1,000 of these carrying essential supplies for Kashmir Valley, a Traffic Department official said.
He said only the stranded traffic will be allowed to decongest the highway on Thursday.
"The passage of vehicles has to be very cautious and slow at Marog in Ramban-Ramsoo sector," he added.
(Representational picture)