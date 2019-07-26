Only RFID fitted vehicles to be allowed with Amaranath convoys from Jammu: CRPF

July 26, 2019 | Agencies

Central Reserve Police Force on Friday said they will fit Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) in the vehicles ferrying pilgrims to Amarnath Cave Shrine from Yatri Niwas Base Camp here.



''We have made an optimum use of technology and RFID is also part of it'', Sector PRO CRPF, Commandant, Ashish Kumar Jha, told reporters at the Yatri Niwas.



Jha said that no vehicle accompanying the Amarnath Yatra convoy, would be allowed to head towards the cave shrine without RFID tagging, adding, ''the vehicles having RFID, will have complete details like name of the driver, registration number, mobile numbers and other required initials''.