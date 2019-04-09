Only pre-certified political advertisements allowed on pre & poll days: ECI

April 09, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has barred political advertisements in the print media, in circulation in the state and union territory, on poll day and preceding day of the polling in all the phases of elections, without getting its contents pre-certified by the concerned election authority at the state or district level.

As per an official, an Election Commission of India’s communiqué to Chief Electoral Officers of states and union territories has ordered that no political party or candidate or any other organization shall publish any political advertisement in print media on poll day and one-day prior to poll day (in all the phases) unless its (political Advertisement) contents are pre-certified by them from Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC).

The ECI has directed that in order to facilitate publication of the newspaper advertisements, at state and district level must examine and pre-certify all such advertisements received from the political parties, candidates and others, said the official.

The order will apply in case of political advertisements to be published in newspapers in all states and union territories in all the phases.

As per ECI, the restricted days of advertisement are 10th and 11th April of Phase-I, 17th and 18th April of Phase-II, 22nd and 23rd April of Phase-III, 28 and 29 April of Phase-IV, May 5 and 6 for Phase-V, May 11 and 12 for Phase-VI, and May 18 and 19 for Phase-VII, the official added.