Only potential candidates for 3 LS seats shortlisted: Omar

March 11, 2019 | Agencies

Rejecting media reports about selection of candidates for three Lok Sabha seats in Kashmir valley, Vice President of the National Conference (NC) Omar Abdullah said only a preliminary short listing of potential candidates have been done.

Reacting to reports that NC has selected three candidates for the valley, the former Chief Minister tweeted 'A purely speculative piece attributed to those omnipresent 'sources'.

The Parliamentary Board of @JKNC_ has not sat to deliberate any Lok Sabha candidates, only a preliminary short listing of potential candidates has been done.'