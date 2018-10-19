Only phase-II of Jehangir Chowk-Rambagh flyover will be completed by Dec

50% work of phase-III done, will be thrown open in March 2019: ERA
Musaib MehrajSrinagar, Oct 18:
The commuters traveling from many areas between Jehangir Chowk to Rambagh (JCR) may face problems of traffic chaos for another 6 months as phase-III of the flyover is likely to get completed in 2019.
The project has proven a headache for the uptown residents ever since it was commissioned in 2014. Despite missing number of deadlines, the first phase of the JCR flyover was thrown open in May this year.
However, the work on the project is going on at snail’s pace and the commuters shall have to suffer for some more considerable period of time. This was revealed after the CEO inspected the ongoing work and said the whole project will get complete in March 2019.
Chief Executive Officer, JK ERA, Dr. Raghav Langer while directing the construction companies to speed up the work said only phase II of the flyover project will be completed by December 2018.
Officials at ERA said, “We would try to complete the project within the stipulated time since the winter season has set in and only phase-II of the project will get completed by December 2019.”
An official said the flyover will be made motorable by 31st December and the work for phase-III is 50% complete and the target will be achieved in March 2019.
Since the phase-I was thrown open, only one-way traffic is plying on the stretch. By the end of this year, all the four lanes would be functional. The phase-III of the project covers the area from Amar Singh College to Jehangir Chowk and is likely to get completed next year.
CEO, ERA along with ERA, PRO, Muhammad Azhar, Director ERA Kashmir, Showkat Wani inspected the work going on the project today.