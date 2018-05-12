Only people can decide whether Azadi possible: Soz

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Former Union Minister Saifuddin Soz Friday said the Chief of Army Staff has apparently said the obvious that Kashmiris can’t fight the armed forces.
“But, then, the tenor and method of his communication does not and cannot get him success on ground,” Soz said in his statement issued on Friday.
“I wish to tell the General plainly that he has to reach the minds of young men wielding the gun,” Soz said, adding: “Whether Azadi is possible or not, it is a proposition already before the people of Kashmir and they alone will decide their future.”
Perhaps, General should refresh his knowledge on situations of conflicts in the world and also refresh his knowledge on the military history of India, Soz said, adding: “It is long back that I had reminded the General to study minutely Field Marshall Cariappa’s approach to military operations in situations of conflict.”
“I have satisfied myself that he can go on supporting the killings in Kashmir, but should he ever think of helping the political bosses to resolve the crisis on ground in Kashmir, then, both his narrative and approach to resolve the dispute in Kashmir shall have to undergo a change,” Soz said.
“The General can also have a look on what Edmund Burke told the British Parliament during his strong plea for Britain’s proper response to American condition on 22 March 1775,” Soz said.