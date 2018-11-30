Only NC can retrieve JK back on path of development: Sagar

Srinagar, 29 November:
Jammu and Kashmir National conference general secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar Thursday said only National Conference can bring J&K back on the path of development.
While welcoming scores of prominent political functionaries from Zadibal into party fold he said, “It’s a welcome development and a clear cut message to those forces hell bent to attack our special status that National Conference continues to be the primary choice of those who believe in the integrity and identity of the state. The politics of Omar Abdullah continues to inspire youth and it is showing on ground.”
The group headed by former zonal president and close associate of former MLA Zadibal Abid Ansari Hakeem Ghulam Muhammad and zone organizer Ghulam Hussain Mughloo were welcomed into the party fold hoping that the new entrants will work for the party on grass root level.
Party President Dr Farooq Abdullah and vice President Mr. Omar Abdullah welcomed the new entrants into party fold hoping that the functionaries will carry forward the party’s programs and continue to highlight the issues concerning people.
Addressing the new entrants into the party fold Sagar said that people remember Sher-e-Kashmir as a redeemer who salvaged the wretched masses from abject poverty. “The people of Jammu and Kashmir have experienced it all. They are witness to the surge in the human rights violations ever since former BJP-PDP government took over the reins of state,” he said.
District President Srinagar Peer Afaq, provincial secretary Showkat Mir, provincial president Women’s Wing Sabiya Qadiri, MLC Aga Syed Mahmood, Ghulam Nabi Bhatt were also present on the occasion.
Political functionaries who joined the party include Hakeem Kifayat Hussain, Masarat ji, Nazima Akhtar, Muhammad Hussain Sofi, Ovase Ahmad Dar, Kwaja Ahmad Ali, Fazal Abbas Ju, Younis Ali Ju, Hakeem Faizan, Suhail Begh, Ahsan Ahmad and others.