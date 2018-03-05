Only NC can meet challenges, political space of BJP, PDP shrinking: Slathia

Rising Kashmir NewsVijaypur, Mar 04:
Describing National Conference as a unifying force that alone could deal with major challenges facing Jammu and Kashmir, former minister and Senior State Vice President, Surjeet Singh Slathia Sunday said the political space of BJP and PDP is shrinking fast as a result of pursuing anti-people and divisive policies.
“National Conference has never compromised with its political philosophy of unity, amity and brotherhood that is core of the State’s pluralistic ethos,” Slathia said while addressing workers at Village Rajinderpura Bagoona in Vijaypur Assembly Constituency.
Slathia decried the anti-poor policies of the coalition government that has pushed the State to unprecedented crisis, misgovernance and political uncertainty and said the people were facing major brunt due to developmental and administrative inertia and lack of accountability in the government.
On this occasion, several prominent activists of Congress joined the National Conference and reposed their faith in its policies and programmes.
Welcoming the new entrants, Slathia hoped that they will become part of the great public movement to accomplish Sher-i-Kashmir’s mission of making Jammu and Kashmir a vibrant and progressive State. He referred the initiatives taken by National Conference from time to time in shaping the destiny of the people during most testing times and standing guarantee to progress, peace and development of Jammu and Kashmir.
The Senior State President reminded the workers that challenges facing to the state were manifold as the elements inimical to peace and pluralistic ethos were hell bent to vitiate the atmosphere. He cautioned the people to remain vigilant against their sinister designs and help in strengthening the bonds of amity and brotherhood which were under severe strain.
The Congress workers who joined National Conference included former Sarpanch Brijpal Singh besides Varinder Singh, Shallu Jamwal, Sahil Jamwal, Aman Jamwal, Neeraj Jamwal, Rajesh Gamdral, Davinder Kumar, Des Raj, Gurdas Ram, Manor Lal, Vedparkash Singh, Lambar Sumbaria, Pawan Kumar, Vinod Sumbaria, Subhash Kumar, Krishan Chand, Rattan Lal, Roop Lal, Harbans Lal, Bodhraj, Tersaim Singh.
Senior local functionaries profusely greeted the new entrants and exuded confidence that with their joining National Conference will be further strengthened at the grass roots level. They included District Vice President NC Vijay Singh, Distt YNC President Riyas Ahmed, former Chairman Municipal Committee Bari Brahmana Raman Gupta, Block President Mohan Singh, Goldy Jamwal, Makhnu Slathia, former Sarpanchs Tajinder Sing and Rampal Sharma besides Puran Chand, Bhagwan Dass, Sarban Dass, Jogeshwar Singh Om Parkash Choudhary and Prempal Choudhary.
