Only agenda of PDP, BJP alliance was to blind, humiliate people: NC

May 04, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

People set to teach PDP a lesson: Masoodi

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Friday said that PDP has lost the faith of people for all the times to come, saying that the people of kashmir in particular the people of south kashmir have make it a point to teach them a lesson for betraying their mandate.

While addressing a series of public meets at Kadalbal, Chandrahar, Meej, Wuyan and Lalpura in Pampore, Party‘s candidate for Anantnag parliamentary constituency Retired Justice Hasnain Masoodi censured Mufti’s and PDP for berating the mandate of people, said, “Our party has been maintaining that there was no agenda of alliance. However after the coalition government fell, BJP functionaries statement affirmed our stand. We have been maintaining that the much touted AOA was just make-believe and fanciful thing that was deceitfully used by both the parties to conceal their opportunistic politics and lust for power,” adding, “This also raises doubts on the veracity of the PDP as a political party. The AOA was a hoax contrived to give escape route to PDP that had sought mandate on the pretext of keeping BJP out. Given the fact that AOA never existed on ground how could it have been executed on ground.”

He said the revelations that had come from BJP itself had cast a shadow on the very political sincerity of the PDP. “The assertions coming from the side of BJP reveal how barefacedly both late Mufti Sahab and Mehbooba had sold their conscience for the lust of power. Today, for the umpteenth time the PDP stands exposed. Nonetheless in the forthcoming elections people have made it a point to punish PDP for its dubious role of pushing state to flames.”

He maintained that no amount of lying, treachery can save PDP from the wrath of people who will give befitting reply to it in the forthcoming elections. “People are feeling cheated, exploited, and bartered. The only agenda the PDP and BJP had was to blind and humiliate people,” he said.

Masoodi said that the opportunity is tapping our door and that the people of Anantnag and Kulgam have already given their nod to positive and people oriented politics of National Conference. “Now its upto Shopian and Pulwama to avail this opportunity and bid good bye to the deceitful politics of PDP and the cronies of BJP,” he said.