Only academician must hold Registrar position: KUTA

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 02:
Kashmir University Teachers Association (KUTA) has resolved that the position of the Registrar at University of Kashmir should be held only by an academician in the larger interests of the institution and academics.
In a statement issued here, KUTA spokesperson said a meeting of the General Body of Kashmir University Teachers Association (KUTA) was convened wherein it was unanimously resolved that the and an appeal has been made to the Chancellor and Vice-Chancellor of the University to issue necessary orders towards that end in consonance with the past practice and convention of the University.
“Their support and cooperation has been solicited by the teaching community of the University in the selection of only an academician of remarkable academic credentials besides sufficient administrative experience as the new Registrar of the University of Kashmir who could lead the University to new heights in terms of academic and administrative excellence,” the spokesperson said in a statement.
He said KUTA makes it amply clear that it neither intends to promote nor discredit any individual aspirant in particular.
“It has been a long-standing policy of the Kashmir University Teachers Association to strive for the engagement of only academicians on all academic positions of the University and the Vice-Chancellor has been kind enough to support this endeavour during the selection of new Director for South Campus, new Controller of Examination and Coordinator of Sheikh-ul-Alam Chair. Traditionally it has always been a practice to appoint an academician on the post of Registrar in this University which the teaching community of the University desires to be continued hereafter. Foundations of this convention have been laid down way back in 1948 when Khawja Ghulam Ahmad Ashai, then Principal S.P. College, Srinagar an acclaimed academic administrator was appointed as its first Registrar and thereafter this legacy was upheld by the appointment of other renowned academicians as its Registrar since then. This tradition needs to be continued in light of the fact that Registrar and Vice-Chancellor work in unison in examining and executing the academic plans and policies of the University and both of them need to be accomplished academicians in order to fully appreciate and understand the sensibilities and nuances of academics,” the spokesperson added.
The spokesperson added that in this context it has been felt by KUTA that only an academician of highest repute and credentials should hold the position of Registrar in the University. “KUTA therefore impresses upon all higher authorities of the University associated with the selection process of new Registrar for the University to appoint some reputed academician on the said post,” he added.