Only 73 women out of 670 judges in high courts: GoI tells par panel

Press Trust of IndiaPTI
Only 73 judges out of the 670 judges serving in various high courts are women, the government of India has informed a parliamentary committee.
The government also pointed out that against the sanctioned strength of 1,079 judges as on March 23, 2018, only 670 judges are working in 24 high courts of the country, leaving 409 vacancies.
Responding to the concerns of the parliamentary panel on inadequate representation of women and people from marginalised communities, the ministry said the Centre had been requesting chief justices of high courts that while sending proposals for appointment of judges, "due consideration" be given to "suitable candidates" belonging to scheduled castes, scheduled tribes and other backward classes, minorities and women.
"This is being done to ensure a fair representation of different sections of the society in the higher judiciary," the government said.