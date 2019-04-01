Only 43% JK students enrolled under PMSSS in five academic years

April 01, 2019 | Riyaz Bhat

Amid much media hype, nearly 43 per cent students were accommodated under Prime Minister's Special Scholarship Scheme (PMSSS) in several courses across in various states of India.

According to details with Rising Kashmir, in past five academic sessions, 43 per cent students from restive Jammu and Kashmir got admission for different courses under PMSSS. “Out of total, 25,000 seats allotted for JK students under the scheme, only 10,885 seats were filled,” details reveal.

The scheme was started in the year 2011 with the 5,000 scholarships seats per academic session wherein to the students of Jammu and Kashmir to pursue undergraduate studies outside the State.

However, the target of 5,000 seats for the JK students was never achieved since the inception of the scheme; in fact the highest achievement to fill the allocated seats never crossed 6o percent.

This information was revealed by Assistant Director and Public Information Officer (PIO) R.K Gunju in a reply to Right to Information (RTI).

In academic session 2014-15, only 39 percent of students from the State were benefitted under this scheme in which 1948 students out of 5,000 got admissions under the PMSSS.

Similarly, in academic session 2015-16, just 27 percent students were enrolled under the scheme which is the lowest ever admissions of JK students under PMSSS.

In this session only 1338 students got admissions.

During the academic session 2016-17, out of 5,000 seats, just 2161 (43.33 percent) students of the State availed the scholarship scheme.

Likewise, in 2017-18, only 59 percent (2954 students) from JK got enrolled under this scheme and in the academic year 2018-19, only 50 percent students (2484) were enrolled under PMSSS.

Under this scheme, the students are been given Rs 30,000 as their academic fee for General Degree to 2070 JK students.

For the Engineering Degree/Professional students, Upto Rs. 1.25 Lakhs is being provided as their academic fee. The intake capacity to peruse these courses is 2830 seats for the JK students. Likewise, Upto Rs. 3.00 Lakh is been given to 100 Medical/BDS or equivalent Medical Streams students of JK as their academic fee.

However, PMSSS uniformly is providing students Rs. 1.00 Lakh of all courses as a maintenance charge limit.