Only 4 brick kilns in Kashmir operate with licenses

Rabiya BashirSrinagar, July 20:
In gross violation of rules, the government has overlooked the functioning of brick kilns in the valley as 280 out of total 284 are functioning without licenses.
As per the documents available with Rising Kashmir, of 284 brick kilns, 272 are functional, 12 are non functional and only 4 have valid licenses while as 17 brick kiln’s licenses expired on March 31.
Budgam district tops the list with 164 brick kilns functioning without a license, followed by Anantnag with 52, Pulwama 35, Kulgam, 27, and Baramulla with 2.
In Budgam district, of 164 brick kilns, 158 are functional, 6 are non- functional and 164 are without license.
In Anantnag district, of 56 brick kilns, 51 are functional, 5 are non- functional , 52 are without license, 4 have valid license and 14 has been expired.
In Pulwama district, of 35 brick kilns, 34 are functional, 1 is non- functional, 35 are without license and 2 have been expired.
In Kulgam district, of 27 brick kilns, 27 are functional and 27 are without license.
In Baramulla district, of 2 brick kilns, 2 are functional, 2 are without license and 1 brick kiln has been expired on March 31.
Admitting the violation by brick kiln owners, Director of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (CAPD) Nisar Ahmad Wani said the department has hardly received applications for the renewal of brick kilns.
“Majority of the brick kilns in Kashmir are operating without licenses. None has applied for the registration. They are illegally operating in different districts," he said.
He said that the department has recently issued a notice for the renewal of brick kiln licenses.
Earlier, in 2016, District Magistrates had issued notices directing all the brick kiln license holders to apply before District Expert Appraisal Committees failing which action as under rules shall be initiated.
But by using political clout, the orders of the District Magistrates were not implemented thus many brick kilns continued its functioning.
Under the Jammu and Kashmir Brick Kilns Regulation Act 2010, a set of rules were framed to regulate and issue licenses for the functioning of Brick Kilns.
As per the Act, Brick Kiln cannot be established on agricultural land. All the brick kilns can only be established on Banjri Kadim land identified by the Revenue Department.
Furthermore NOCs has to be obtained from the forest, agriculture, PWD, legal metrology, health, education and concerned Deputy Commissioner.